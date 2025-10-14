U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 372 conduct forward arming and refueling point operations in support of a 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration rehearsal at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 17, 2025. The 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at Camp Pendleton marks the Marine Corps’ 250th birthday and America’s Semiquincentennial. The live-fire event highlights the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to integrate across air, land, and sea, showcasing the Corps’ enduring role as America’s force in-readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2025 19:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985093
|VIRIN:
|251017-M-ST088-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111353641
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, B-Roll: The 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration: MWSS-372 FARP Operations, by Sgt Bryant Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS
