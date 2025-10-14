Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: The 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration: MWSS-372 FARP Operations

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2025

    Video by Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 372 conduct forward arming and refueling point operations in support of a 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration rehearsal at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 17, 2025. The 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at Camp Pendleton marks the Marine Corps’ 250th birthday and America’s Semiquincentennial. The live-fire event highlights the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to integrate across air, land, and sea, showcasing the Corps’ enduring role as America’s force in-readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2025
    Date Posted: 10.18.2025 19:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985093
    VIRIN: 251017-M-ST088-1001
    Filename: DOD_111353641
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: The 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration: MWSS-372 FARP Operations, by Sgt Bryant Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    I MEF; USMC; 250th; Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration; Camp Pendleton; NMC250CPEN

