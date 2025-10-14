Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska Organized Militia Typhoon Halong Response: First week in Review:

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Between Oct. 10-18, the Alaska Organized Militia, composed of the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force and Alaska Naval Militia, alongside partner agencies, conducted the largest airlift operations in Alaska history, transporting hundreds of storm survivors from Western Alaska to safety following the devastating 2025 West Coast Storm. In coordination with the State Emergency Operations Center and local officials, AKOM members continue supporting response and recovery operations through airlift, sheltering, and sustainment missions across the affected regions.

    Audio: Col. Christy Brewer, The Alaska National Guard Joint Staff operations director,

    (Alaska National Guard video shot by: Seth LaCount, Staff Sgt. Joey Moon and Sgt. Sam Barnlund)
    (Video edited by: Seth LaCount)

    TAGS

    alaska national guard
    Typhoon Halong
    Alaska Organized Militia
    airlift
    operationhalongresponse

