Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines with BLT 3/5 Storm the Beach in Preparation for the 250th Birthday Demonstration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Chagnon and Sgt. Trent A. Henry

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines with Kilo Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a simulated amphibious assault in preparation for the Marine Corps 250th Birthday Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct 14-17, 2025. The Marine Corps 250th Birthday Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration is one of many events taking place across the country to showcase the Navy–Marine Corps team’s ability to project power from the sea and defend the Nation. For 250 years, Marines have been America’s expeditionary force-in-readiness — capable, credible, and committed to winning the Nation’s battles. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Trent Henry and Staff Sgt. Dylan Chagnon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2025
    Date Posted: 10.18.2025 02:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985081
    VIRIN: 251015-M-FP389-3113
    Filename: DOD_111353418
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines with BLT 3/5 Storm the Beach in Preparation for the 250th Birthday Demonstration, by SSgt Dylan Chagnon and Sgt Trent A. Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    11th MEU
    Marine Corps Birthday
    blt 3/5
    ACVs
    Marines250
    NMC250CPEN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download