Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration Rehearsal

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Elijua Guel 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marines and U.S. Sailors participate in a 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration rehearsal at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 17, 2025. The 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at Camp Pendleton marks the Marine Corps’ 250th birthday and America’s Semiquincentennial. The live-fire event highlights the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to integrate across air, land, and sea, showcasing the Corps’ enduring role as America’s force in-readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Elijua Guel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2025
    Date Posted: 10.18.2025 11:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985076
    VIRIN: 251017-M-EG001-1001
    Filename: DOD_111353368
    Length: 00:07:32
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration Rehearsal, by LCpl Elijua Guel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    I MEF
    250th
    Camp Pendelton
    Amphibious capabilities demonstration
    USMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download