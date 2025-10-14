Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard aircrew rescues flood survivors in Kipnuk, Alaska

    KIPNUK, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Melissa McKenzie 

    U.S. Coast Guard Arctic

    Crew members from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak hoist flood survivors into a MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter in Kipnuk, Alaska, Oct. 12, 2025. In response to flooding from Typhoon Halong, Coast Guard crews rescued 16 survivors from Kipnuk and delivered medical personnel and supplies to the community.  U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak.

    Date Taken: 10.12.2025
    Date Posted: 10.17.2025 21:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985073
    VIRIN: 251013-G-MT091-2800
    Filename: DOD_111353345
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: KIPNUK, ALASKA, US

    disaster response
    domestic operations
    Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR)
    U.S. Coast Guard
    Search and rescue
    Operation Halong Response

