Coast Guard aircrew rescues flood survivors in Kipnuk, Alaska

Crew members from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak hoist flood survivors into a MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter in Kipnuk, Alaska, Oct. 12, 2025. In response to flooding from Typhoon Halong, Coast Guard crews rescued 16 survivors from Kipnuk and delivered medical personnel and supplies to the community. U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak.
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2025 21:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985073
|VIRIN:
|251013-G-MT091-2800
|Filename:
|DOD_111353345
|Length:
|00:03:19
|Location:
|KIPNUK, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
No keywords found.