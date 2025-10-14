B-Roll: 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration Rehearsal

U.S. Marines with the 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conduct a perimeter sweep and establish a support by fire position during a rehearsal for the 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 15, 2025. The 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at Camp Pendleton marks the Marine Corps’ 250th birthday and America’s Semiquincentennial. The live-fire event highlights the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to integrate across air, land, and sea, showcasing the Corps’ enduring role as America’s force in-readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kelani Franklin)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2025 17:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985067
|VIRIN:
|251015-M-FK421-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111353256
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
