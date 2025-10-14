Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Keyport Shorts - Tacoma Rainiers "Rhubarb" Visits Keyport

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2025

    Video by Peter Clute 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport

    Tacoma Rainiers Mascot Rhubarb Visits Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport for an Ice Cream social.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 10.17.2025 15:42
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 985061
    VIRIN: 250806-N-WL488-5638
    Filename: DOD_111353196
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keyport Shorts - Tacoma Rainiers "Rhubarb" Visits Keyport, by Peter Clute, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Keyport NUWC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download