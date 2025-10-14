Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maroc Mantlet 2025 Mission Video

    MOROCCO

    09.19.2025

    Video by Capt. Jeffrey Brenchley 

    128th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Airman and Soldiers with the Utah National Guard train alongside Royal Moroccan Armed Forces members during Maroc Mantlet 2025. As the premiere annual disaster planning and preparedness event in the Kingdom of Morocco, Maroc Mantlet 2025 combines aspects from urban search and rescue; firefighting; and emergency medical response training.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 10.16.2025 18:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 985009
    VIRIN: 251016-A-VB632-1001
    PIN: 100001
    Filename: DOD_111352203
    Length: 00:03:58
    Location: MA

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maroc Mantlet 2025 Mission Video, by CPT Jeffrey Brenchley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Disaster Response
    State Partnership Program
    Morocco
    UTNG
    Partnership
    Maroc Mantlet 2025

