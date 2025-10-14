U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet pilots and crew chiefs assigned to the 169th Fighter Wing, conduct routine flight operations at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, June 6, 2025. The South Carolina Air National Guard conducts routine flying missions in order to sustain effective collaboration between aviators and crew chiefs. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Danielle Dawson)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2025 13:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|984981
|VIRIN:
|250606-Z-HT982-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111351874
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 169th Fighter Wing flight line operations, by SSgt Danielle Dawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
