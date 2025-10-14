Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    169th Fighter Wing flight line operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Danielle Dawson 

    169th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet pilots and crew chiefs assigned to the 169th Fighter Wing, conduct routine flight operations at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, June 6, 2025. The South Carolina Air National Guard conducts routine flying missions in order to sustain effective collaboration between aviators and crew chiefs. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Danielle Dawson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 10.16.2025 13:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984981
    VIRIN: 250606-Z-HT982-2001
    Filename: DOD_111351874
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 169th Fighter Wing flight line operations, by SSgt Danielle Dawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    169th Fighter Wing
    Swamp Fox
    SCANG
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    F-16
    fighter jet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download