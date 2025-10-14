Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    95th FGS participates in Noble Panther 26-2 (B-Roll)

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 95th Fighter Generation Squadron participate in exercise Noble Panther 26-2 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 8, 2025. Exercise Noble Panther aimed to test Tyndall personnel's ability to execute the mission in a high-pressure environment, enhancing readiness and reinforcing Air Combat Command's priority of "warfighting excellence." (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2025
    Date Posted: 10.16.2025 11:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984972
    VIRIN: 251008-F-KG386-9290
    Filename: DOD_111351761
    Length: 00:04:36
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, 95th FGS participates in Noble Panther 26-2 (B-Roll), by SSgt Charles Welty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    readiness
    325TH FIGHTER WING
    95th FGS
    Noble Panther
    exercise
    Tyndall AFB

