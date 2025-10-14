Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marines conduct platoon attacks at Range 410A

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Emilio Murphy 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 8th Marine regiment, 2nd Marine Division, conduct platoon attacks at Range 410A, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Oct. 5, 2025. The Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command conducts 21st century combined arms training to enhance combat readiness of the Fleet Marine Force through the SLTE-Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Emilio Murphy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2025
    Date Posted: 10.16.2025 09:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984935
    VIRIN: 251005-M-XW765-1001
    Filename: DOD_111351039
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines conduct platoon attacks at Range 410A, by LCpl Emilio Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    joint training
    Coyotes
    Unit Readiness
    USMCNews
    infantry
    assault

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download