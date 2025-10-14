U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 8th Marine regiment, 2nd Marine Division, conduct platoon attacks at Range 410A, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Oct. 5, 2025. The Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command conducts 21st century combined arms training to enhance combat readiness of the Fleet Marine Force through the SLTE-Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Emilio Murphy)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2025 09:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|984935
|VIRIN:
|251005-M-XW765-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111351039
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, U.S. Marines conduct platoon attacks at Range 410A, by LCpl Emilio Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.