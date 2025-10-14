Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America's Navy: Defending Freedom Protecting Prosperity #NAVY250

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2025

    Video by Daryl Vaca 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Arlington National Cemetery recognizes the 250th birthday of the United States Navy.

    Upon these hallowed grounds rest sailors who stood the watch from the birth of our nation to the missions of today.

    Their service, their sacrifice and their steadfast devotion to duty are forever woven into the legacy of the Navy.

    As we commemorate 250 years, we honor all who wore the uniform and upheld the promise of freedom upon the seas.

    #NAVY250

    (U.S. Navy Video by Daryl Vaca / Arlington National Cemetery)

    Date Taken: 10.13.2025
    Date Posted: 10.15.2025 10:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 984921
    VIRIN: 251013-A-YL265-9222
    Filename: DOD_111350881
    Length: 00:08:07
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    NAVY250

