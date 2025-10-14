America's Navy: Defending Freedom Protecting Prosperity #NAVY250

Arlington National Cemetery recognizes the 250th birthday of the United States Navy.
Upon these hallowed grounds rest sailors who stood the watch from the birth of our nation to the missions of today.
Their service, their sacrifice and their steadfast devotion to duty are forever woven into the legacy of the Navy.
As we commemorate 250 years, we honor all who wore the uniform and upheld the promise of freedom upon the seas.
#NAVY250
(U.S. Navy Video by Daryl Vaca / Arlington National Cemetery)
