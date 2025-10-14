Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ABE FPV Drone B-Roll

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2025

    Video by Sgt. Timothy Jackson 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conduct test flight on the ABE FPV drone at Fort Campbell Ky. July 21, 2025. The soldiers are conducting test flights in preparation for the drone's release. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Timothy Jackson)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 10.15.2025 14:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984904
    VIRIN: 250721-A-GD826-2071
    Filename: DOD_111350474
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ABE FPV Drone B-Roll, by SGT Timothy Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TiC
    FPV
    Drone Demo
    Drone Assets
    Transformation in Contact
    air assault

