VBAT Assists Coast Guard Interdiction in Eastern Pacific

A Coast Guard VBAT unmanned aircraft system tracks a suspected smuggling vessel in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, leading to a successful interdiction by the crew of Coast Guard Cutter Midgett. The VBAT provides real-time intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance—enhancing the Coast Guard’s ability to detect, monitor, and stop illicit maritime activity before it reaches U.S. shores. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2025 16:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|984898
|VIRIN:
|251014-G-M0101-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111350325
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|US
No keywords found.