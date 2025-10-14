Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VBAT Assists Coast Guard Interdiction in Eastern Pacific

    UNITED STATES

    10.01.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters     

    A Coast Guard VBAT unmanned aircraft system tracks a suspected smuggling vessel in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, leading to a successful interdiction by the crew of Coast Guard Cutter Midgett. The VBAT provides real-time intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance—enhancing the Coast Guard’s ability to detect, monitor, and stop illicit maritime activity before it reaches U.S. shores. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2025
    Date Posted: 10.14.2025 16:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984898
    VIRIN: 251014-G-M0101-1001
    Filename: DOD_111350325
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Eastern Pacific
    vbat
    USCGC Midgett (WHEC-726)

