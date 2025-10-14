Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle delivered keynote remarks during a Navy 250 celebration gala in Philadelphia, Pa., Oct 13. The Navy and Marine Corps returned to Philadelphia, the birthplace of the sea services, to celebrate 250 years of heritage. The anniversary event highlighted advances in military technology and the commitment of service members, while providing the public the opportunity to visit ships and engage with Sailors and Marines while experiencing the hospitality of the City of Brotherly Love. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class (SW/AW) Joe J. Cardona Gonzalez).
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2025 12:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|984864
|VIRIN:
|251011-N-ZK016-1932
|Filename:
|DOD_111349843
|Length:
|00:16:20
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
