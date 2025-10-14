Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Joe Cardona Gonzalez 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle delivered keynote remarks during a Navy 250 celebration gala in Philadelphia, Pa., Oct 13. The Navy and Marine Corps returned to Philadelphia, the birthplace of the sea services, to celebrate 250 years of heritage. The anniversary event highlighted advances in military technology and the commitment of service members, while providing the public the opportunity to visit ships and engage with Sailors and Marines while experiencing the hospitality of the City of Brotherly Love. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class (SW/AW) Joe J. Cardona Gonzalez).

    Date Taken: 10.11.2025
    Date Posted: 10.14.2025 12:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 984864
    VIRIN: 251011-N-ZK016-1932
    Filename: DOD_111349843
    Length: 00:16:20
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US

