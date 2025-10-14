Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-roll: Barren Island Construction Underway at Mid-Bay Islands Project

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DORCHESTER COUNTY, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District   

    Phase 2 construction is underway at Barren Island near Maryland's Dorchester County, part of Baltimore District's Mid-Bay Island Project being completed in partnership with the Maryland Port Administration. By providing a decades-long solution to the dredging needs of the Port of Baltimore approach channels and short-term dredging efforts on the Honga River, the project will restore 2,072 acres of lost remote island habitat on James Island and 72 acres of remote island habitat on Barren Island, respectively. Barren Island phase 2 construction began in January 2025 and is expected to last approximately three years.

    Barren Island project components that will be constructed during phase 2 include: Building two islands along the southern breakwater that will create bird habitat; Building structures inside the southern sill for dredged material containment; Creation of the southern spillway, which controls water release during and after dredged material placement; Replacing the existing northeast sill foundation with stronger foundation material and installing the remaining northeast stone sill; and Dredging in the Honga River Channel and placement of dredged material in the southwestern wetland for habitat restoration.

    (Courtesy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 10.14.2025 14:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984848
    VIRIN: 250926-A-A1420-1001
    Filename: DOD_111349689
    Length: 00:03:48
    Location: DORCHESTER COUNTY, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-roll: Barren Island Construction Underway at Mid-Bay Islands Project, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chesapeake Bay
    Baltimore District
    Dredging
    Mid-Bay Island Project

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download