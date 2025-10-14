B-roll: Barren Island Construction Underway at Mid-Bay Islands Project

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Phase 2 construction is underway at Barren Island near Maryland's Dorchester County, part of Baltimore District's Mid-Bay Island Project being completed in partnership with the Maryland Port Administration. By providing a decades-long solution to the dredging needs of the Port of Baltimore approach channels and short-term dredging efforts on the Honga River, the project will restore 2,072 acres of lost remote island habitat on James Island and 72 acres of remote island habitat on Barren Island, respectively. Barren Island phase 2 construction began in January 2025 and is expected to last approximately three years.



Barren Island project components that will be constructed during phase 2 include: Building two islands along the southern breakwater that will create bird habitat; Building structures inside the southern sill for dredged material containment; Creation of the southern spillway, which controls water release during and after dredged material placement; Replacing the existing northeast sill foundation with stronger foundation material and installing the remaining northeast stone sill; and Dredging in the Honga River Channel and placement of dredged material in the southwestern wetland for habitat restoration.



(Courtesy video)