Pacific Partnership 2025 Honor the U.S. Navy’s 250th Birthday

WESTERN PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 13, 2025) – Multinational service members assigned to Pacific Partnership 2025 and Sailors assigned to Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary mobile base USS John L. Canley (ESB 6) honor the U.S. Navy’s 250th birthday, Oct. 13, 2025. Now, in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increased security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ethan Lambert)