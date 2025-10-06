ABE 1.01 of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-Roll package of the ABE 1.01 at the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Fort Campbell, Kentucky on October 6, 2025. The goal of the ABE 1.01 is to become a new source of lethal weaponry to the infantry units of the 101st Airborne Division. Using the equipment to destroy enemies or obstacles that leads to mission success.