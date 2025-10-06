B-Roll package of the ABE 1.01 at the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Fort Campbell, Kentucky on October 6, 2025. The goal of the ABE 1.01 is to become a new source of lethal weaponry to the infantry units of the 101st Airborne Division. Using the equipment to destroy enemies or obstacles that leads to mission success.
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2025 12:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|984750
|VIRIN:
|251006-A-FN162-5591
|Filename:
|DOD_111348123
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, ABE 1.01 of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), by SGT Parris Kersey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
