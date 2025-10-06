Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ABE 1.01 of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    UNITED STATES

    10.06.2025

    Video by Sgt. Parris Kersey 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    B-Roll package of the ABE 1.01 at the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Fort Campbell, Kentucky on October 6, 2025. The goal of the ABE 1.01 is to become a new source of lethal weaponry to the infantry units of the 101st Airborne Division. Using the equipment to destroy enemies or obstacles that leads to mission success.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2025
    Date Posted: 10.13.2025 12:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984750
    VIRIN: 251006-A-FN162-5591
    Filename: DOD_111348123
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ABE 1.01 of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), by SGT Parris Kersey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

