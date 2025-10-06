A.B.E. and FPV Academy

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kaden Pitt 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Chief Warrant Officer 4 Miles Price, the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Unmanned Aircraft Systems operations officer and director of the Robotics and Autonomous Integration Directorate, discusses innovations in drone usage across the Division. These programs represent the Transformation in Contact efforts being made for UASs. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Kaden D. Pitt)

    Music used is licensed to 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) through Envato subscription.

    Date Taken: 09.23.2025
    Date Posted: 10.13.2025
    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    Drone
    A.B.E
    101st Airborne Division

