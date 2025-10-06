A.B.E. and FPV Academy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/984747" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Chief Warrant Officer 4 Miles Price, the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Unmanned Aircraft Systems operations officer and director of the Robotics and Autonomous Integration Directorate, discusses innovations in drone usage across the Division. These programs represent the Transformation in Contact efforts being made for UASs. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Kaden D. Pitt)



Music used is licensed to 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) through Envato subscription.