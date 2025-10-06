Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ABE and FPV Academy

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kaden Pitt 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Soldiers, assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), participate in the first-person-view drone academy at Fort Campbell, Ky. The troops are given training on the use of various drone systems to include the Attritable Battlefield Enabler. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Kaden D. Pitt)

