Soldiers, assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), participate in the first-person-view drone academy at Fort Campbell, Ky. The troops are given training on the use of various drone systems to include the Attritable Battlefield Enabler. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Kaden D. Pitt)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2025 12:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|984744
|VIRIN:
|250923-A-AW719-9742
|Filename:
|DOD_111347992
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, ABE and FPV Academy, by SSG Kaden Pitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.