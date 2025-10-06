To celebrate the 250th birthday of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps, a formation run to the iconic "Rocky Steps" of the Philadelphia Museum of Art was lead by Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Carlos Ruiz, Oct. 10, 2025. The Navy and Marine Corps returned to Philadelphia, the birthplace of the sea services, to celebrate 250 years of heritage. The anniversary event highlighted advances in military technology and the commitment of service members, while providing the public the opportunity to visit ships and engage with Sailors and Marines while experiencing the hospitality of the City of Brotherly Love. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Miguel Santiago)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2025 15:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|984731
|VIRIN:
|251010-N-OQ553-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111347690
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
This work, Blue, Green, Dream Team., by PO2 Miguel Santiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
