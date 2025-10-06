Blue, Green, Dream Team.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



To celebrate the 250th birthday of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps, a formation run to the iconic "Rocky Steps" of the Philadelphia Museum of Art was lead by Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Carlos Ruiz, Oct. 10, 2025. The Navy and Marine Corps returned to Philadelphia, the birthplace of the sea services, to celebrate 250 years of heritage. The anniversary event highlighted advances in military technology and the commitment of service members, while providing the public the opportunity to visit ships and engage with Sailors and Marines while experiencing the hospitality of the City of Brotherly Love. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Miguel Santiago)