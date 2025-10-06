Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Blue, Green, Dream Team.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Miguel Santiago 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    To celebrate the 250th birthday of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps, a formation run to the iconic "Rocky Steps" of the Philadelphia Museum of Art was lead by Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Carlos Ruiz, Oct. 10, 2025. The Navy and Marine Corps returned to Philadelphia, the birthplace of the sea services, to celebrate 250 years of heritage. The anniversary event highlighted advances in military technology and the commitment of service members, while providing the public the opportunity to visit ships and engage with Sailors and Marines while experiencing the hospitality of the City of Brotherly Love. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Miguel Santiago)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2025
    Date Posted: 10.10.2025 15:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 984731
    VIRIN: 251010-N-OQ553-1001
    Filename: DOD_111347690
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blue, Green, Dream Team., by PO2 Miguel Santiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download