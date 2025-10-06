Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NRL at 250: Celebrating Naval Innovations That Changed the World

    UNITED STATES

    10.10.2025

    Video by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory 

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    Join us as we celebrate the U.S. Navy's 250th birthday. For over 103 years, U.S. Naval Research Laboratory has been at the forefront of scientific discovery and technological innovation, shaping not only naval capabilities but also impacting our everyday lives.

    This video highlights some of the most significant breakthroughs born from NRL's research, showcasing how these innovations have led to inventions we use every day.

    #Navy250

    Location: US

    innovation
    US Naval Research Laboratory
    History & Heritage
    engineering
    250 Years of America's Navy

