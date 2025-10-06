NRL at 250: Celebrating Naval Innovations That Changed the World

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Join us as we celebrate the U.S. Navy's 250th birthday. For over 103 years, U.S. Naval Research Laboratory has been at the forefront of scientific discovery and technological innovation, shaping not only naval capabilities but also impacting our everyday lives.



This video highlights some of the most significant breakthroughs born from NRL's research, showcasing how these innovations have led to inventions we use every day.



