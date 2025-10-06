Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ATCT Topping out ceremony

    MCAS CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Emma Powell 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    U. S. Marines with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, and contractors with Walsh Construction, held a topping out ceremony on Oct. 7, 2025. The newly constructed air traffic control tower modernizes Cherry Point’s aviation capabilities, providing Marines and civilians with an advanced, mission-optimized workspace that enhances security, operational reliability, and efficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Emma Powell).

    Date Taken: 10.07.2025
    Date Posted: 10.09.2025 17:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984703
    VIRIN: 251003-M-EP123-1001
    Filename: DOD_111346744
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: MCAS CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

