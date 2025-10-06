ATCT Topping out ceremony

U. S. Marines with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, and contractors with Walsh Construction, held a topping out ceremony on Oct. 7, 2025. The newly constructed air traffic control tower modernizes Cherry Point’s aviation capabilities, providing Marines and civilians with an advanced, mission-optimized workspace that enhances security, operational reliability, and efficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Emma Powell).
|10.07.2025
|10.09.2025 17:03
|B-Roll
|984703
|251003-M-EP123-1001
|DOD_111346744
|00:01:26
|MCAS CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|1
|1
