Coast Guard Cutter Midgett returns to Hawaii following 79-day counterdrug patrol, $156M worth of cocaine seized

The Coast Guard Cutter Midgett (WMSL 757) crew returns to their Honolulu home port, Oct. 3, 2025. Midgett's crew completed a 79-day deployment to the Eastern Pacific Ocean in support of the counterdrug mission “Operation Pacific Viper.” (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jennifer Nilson)
