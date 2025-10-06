Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Midgett returns to Hawaii following 79-day counterdrug patrol, $156M worth of cocaine seized

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jennifer Nilson 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    The Coast Guard Cutter Midgett (WMSL 757) crew returns to their Honolulu home port, Oct. 3, 2025. Midgett's crew completed a 79-day deployment to the Eastern Pacific Ocean in support of the counterdrug mission “Operation Pacific Viper.” (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jennifer Nilson)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2025
    Date Posted: 10.09.2025 19:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984700
    VIRIN: 251003-G-PA286-1001
    Filename: DOD_111346716
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: HAWAII, US

