Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy 250th Birthday Shoutout

    UNITED STATES

    09.04.2025

    Courtesy Video

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support

    Jesse Kiengsiri, NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support's Surface Contracts Department director, delivers a shoutout in honor of the 250th birthday of the U.S. Navy.

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Date Posted: 10.09.2025 15:57
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 984691
    VIRIN: 250904-D-N1901-2057
    Filename: DOD_111346650
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    #Navy250
    #NMC250

