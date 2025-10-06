Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th Marine Logistics Group Restructure

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2025

    Video by Cpl. Isaiah Smith 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)   

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Joseph A. Katz, commanding general of 4th Marine Logistics Group, and Sgt. Maj. Patrick E. Fay, command senior enlisted leader of 4th Marine Logistics Group, speak on 4th MLG’s restructure across the force in New Orleans, September 18, 2025. Katz and Fay highlighted changes that will be made across 4th MLG while maintaining readiness, lethality and capability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Isaiah W. Smith, Lance Cpl. Carlina Holland and Lance Cpl. Owen Long)

    By License - This video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:

    "Bouncy, percussive trap beat" by Adobe /https://stock.adobe.com/

    Date Taken: 08.18.2025
    Date Posted: 10.09.2025 13:30
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US

    This work, 4th Marine Logistics Group Restructure, by Cpl Isaiah Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    4th Marine Logistics Group
    Marine Forces Reserve
    logistics
    Reserves
    4th MLG

