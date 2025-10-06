Philip Burke, Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy director, speaks about partnership with Task Force Beautification

Philip Burke, Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy director, talks about the opportunities District of Columbia children will receive through the efforts of Task Force Beautification and the D.C. National Guard in clearing a vocational skills building near Laurel, Md. on Oct. 01, 2025. Approximately 2,300 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Ward)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2025 09:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|984659
|VIRIN:
|251001-Z-WX003-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111346211
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
