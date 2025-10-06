Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Philip Burke, Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy director, speaks about partnership with Task Force Beautification

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Ward 

    129th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Philip Burke, Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy director, talks about the opportunities District of Columbia children will receive through the efforts of Task Force Beautification and the D.C. National Guard in clearing a vocational skills building near Laurel, Md. on Oct. 01, 2025. Approximately 2,300 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Ward)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2025
    Date Posted: 10.09.2025 09:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 984659
    VIRIN: 251001-Z-WX003-1002
    Filename: DOD_111346211
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Philip Burke, Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy director, speaks about partnership with Task Force Beautification, by SSG Daniel Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy
    Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DC Safe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download