    Alabama National Guard arrives to support JTC - DC

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Alabama National Guard arrive aboard an Alabama Air National Guard KC-135 Stratotanker at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Oct. 2, 2025. Approximately 2,300 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2025
    Date Posted: 10.08.2025 13:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984595
    VIRIN: 251002-Z-EZ983-1001
    Filename: DOD_111345539
    Length: 00:04:19
    Location: MARYLAND, US

    National Guard
    Alabama
    DCSafe

