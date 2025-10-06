U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Alabama National Guard arrive aboard an Alabama Air National Guard KC-135 Stratotanker at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Oct. 2, 2025. Approximately 2,300 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2025 13:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|984595
|VIRIN:
|251002-Z-EZ983-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111345539
|Length:
|00:04:19
|Location:
|MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Alabama National Guard arrives to support JTC - DC, by TSgt Andrew Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
