    Coast Guard Air Station Sitka Flight Training

    SITKA, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Hague and Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Hernandez

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters     

    Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrews conduct precision landings and hoist training in Sitka, Alaska, October 6, 2025. Aircrews train in the toughest environment to prepare for the toughest missions. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Hernandez and Petty Officer 2nd Class James Hague)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2025
    Date Posted: 10.08.2025 13:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984594
    VIRIN: 251008-G-G1790-1000
    Filename: DOD_111345512
    Length: 00:20:28
    Location: SITKA, ALASKA, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    Air Station Sitka
    Coast Guard
    USCG
    Alaska
    Coast Guard Visual Production Team

