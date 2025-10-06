Coast Guard Air Station Sitka Flight Training

Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrews conduct precision landings and hoist training in Sitka, Alaska, October 6, 2025. Aircrews train in the toughest environment to prepare for the toughest missions. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Hernandez and Petty Officer 2nd Class James Hague)
