    UNITAS 2025: US Marines air insert via MV-22 Ospreys

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Video by Sgt. Samuel Qin 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 2d Marines execute an air insertion with an MV-22B Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 261 during exercise UNITAS 2025 at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 26, 2025. UNITAS, which is Latin for “unity,” was conceived in 1959 and has taken place annually since first conducted in 1960. This year marks the 66th iteration of the world’s longest running annual multinational maritime exercise. The exercise trains forces in joint maritime operations that enhance tactical proficiency and increase interoperability with the presence of unmanned air, surface and submarine systems. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Samuel Qin)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 10.08.2025 11:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984587
    VIRIN: 250926-M-PV411-1002
    Filename: DOD_111345321
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UNITAS 2025: US Marines air insert via MV-22 Ospreys, by Sgt Samuel Qin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MARFORSOUTH, MV-22, UNITAS 2025, MFSUNITAS25

