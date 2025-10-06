Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hario Fire Prevention Parade 2025

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    10.04.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Orion Shotton 

    AFN Sasebo

    COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Oct. 4, 2025) – Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo hosts a Fire Parade and open house for Fire Prevention Month at Hario Base Housing, Oct. 4, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Orion Shotton)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2025
    Date Posted: 10.08.2025 00:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 984568
    VIRIN: 251004-N-GG032-1001
    Filename: DOD_111345024
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

    Fire Prevention Month
    AFN
    Fire
    safety
    CFAS
    AFN Sasebo

