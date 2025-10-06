Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CAC Exchange Benefit 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DALLAS, TX, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2025

    Video by Terry Smith 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Attention DoW and Coast Guard Civilians, you are with a common access card, you are eligible to shop your military exchange, in-store and online. Your CAC is the key to unlocking great benefits!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2025
    Date Posted: 10.07.2025 09:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 984483
    VIRIN: 251006-O-OD048-1854
    PIN: DO482111
    Filename: DOD_111343746
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: DALLAS, TX, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CAC Exchange Benefit 2025, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    shopmyexchange.com, CAC, AAFES, Exchange, Family Serving Family

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download