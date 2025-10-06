BG25: Airpower Sustained in Indo-Pacific Skies

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron takes off and refuels U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs over the Pacific Ocean during Exercise Bushido Guardian 2025 near Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 30, 2025. The mission demonstrated the 35th Fighter Wing’s role as a forward hub for power projection, ensuring fifth-generation aircraft can sustain operations that deter aggression and preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)