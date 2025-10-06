BG25: Airpower Sustained in Indo-Pacific Skies

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron takes off and refuels U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs over the Pacific Ocean during Exercise Bushido Guardian 2025 near Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 30, 2025. The mission demonstrated the 35th Fighter Wing’s role as a forward hub for power projection, ensuring fifth-generation aircraft can sustain operations that deter aggression and preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2025 22:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|984458
|VIRIN:
|250930-F-OS908-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111343582
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, JP
|Downloads:
|11
|High-Res. Downloads:
|11
