    BG25: Airpower Sustained in Indo-Pacific Skies

    MISAWA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    09.29.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Brittany Russell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron takes off and refuels U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs over the Pacific Ocean during Exercise Bushido Guardian 2025 near Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 30, 2025. The mission demonstrated the 35th Fighter Wing’s role as a forward hub for power projection, ensuring fifth-generation aircraft can sustain operations that deter aggression and preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2025
    Date Posted: 10.06.2025 22:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984458
    VIRIN: 250930-F-OS908-1001
    Filename: DOD_111343582
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BG25: Airpower Sustained in Indo-Pacific Skies, by SrA Brittany Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-35
    KC-135
    air refueling
    ARS
    BG25
    Bushido Guardian

