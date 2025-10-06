U.S. Airmen and Soldiers with the District of Columbia National Guard engage with visitors from across the National Capital Region during the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 13, 2025. The air show demonstrated to the local community the capabilities and lethality of the nation's aircraft, equipment, and the personnel that support them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2025 08:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|984454
|VIRIN:
|250913-F-PL327-1209
|Filename:
|DOD_111343397
|Length:
|00:03:15
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, D.C. National Guard Supports 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.