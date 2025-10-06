Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D.C. National Guard Supports 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    U.S. Airmen and Soldiers with the District of Columbia National Guard engage with visitors from across the National Capital Region during the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 13, 2025. The air show demonstrated to the local community the capabilities and lethality of the nation's aircraft, equipment, and the personnel that support them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2025
    Date Posted: 10.07.2025 08:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984454
    VIRIN: 250913-F-PL327-1209
    Filename: DOD_111343397
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D.C. National Guard Supports 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    D.C. Air National Guard
    Joint Base Andrews
    113th Wing
    D.C. National Guard
    2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show

