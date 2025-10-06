D.C. National Guard Supports 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen and Soldiers with the District of Columbia National Guard engage with visitors from across the National Capital Region during the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 13, 2025. The air show demonstrated to the local community the capabilities and lethality of the nation's aircraft, equipment, and the personnel that support them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)