Drill Sergeants from across the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserve compete for the title of Drill Sergeant of the Year from Sep. 13-18, 2025 at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. This video culminates every day of the competition as the Drill Sergeants are challenged on their ability to coach, teach, and mentor the next generation of Army warfighters. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Noah Williams, Sgt. Molly Morrow, Spc. Dickey Parker, Pvt. 1st Class Charnice Nelson, and Pvt. 2nd Class Aaron Abeyta)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2025 11:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|984420
|VIRIN:
|250913-A-JE790-1277
|Filename:
|DOD_111342512
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition Wrap-up Video, by Aaron Abeyta, SPC Parker Dickey, SGT Molly Morrow, Charnice Nelson and SSG Noah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
