Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition Wrap-up Video

Drill Sergeants from across the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserve compete for the title of Drill Sergeant of the Year from Sep. 13-18, 2025 at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. This video culminates every day of the competition as the Drill Sergeants are challenged on their ability to coach, teach, and mentor the next generation of Army warfighters. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Noah Williams, Sgt. Molly Morrow, Spc. Dickey Parker, Pvt. 1st Class Charnice Nelson, and Pvt. 2nd Class Aaron Abeyta)