E3B - Weapons and Patrol lanes

Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division conduct weapon and patrol lanes for the Expert Soldier, Infantryman, and Field Medical Badge's (E3B), at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Sept. 29, 2025. E3B training validates a Soldier's mastery of essential soldier skills by testing their ability to accurately perform complex combat tasks which includes medical lanes, weapons lanes, patrol lanes, and land navigation. (U.S. Army B-Roll Package by Sgt. Aiden O'Marra)