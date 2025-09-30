Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    E3B - Weapons and Patrol lanes

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2025

    Video by Sgt. Aiden OMarra 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division conduct weapon and patrol lanes for the Expert Soldier, Infantryman, and Field Medical Badge's (E3B), at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Sept. 29, 2025. E3B training validates a Soldier's mastery of essential soldier skills by testing their ability to accurately perform complex combat tasks which includes medical lanes, weapons lanes, patrol lanes, and land navigation. (U.S. Army B-Roll Package by Sgt. Aiden O'Marra)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2025
    Date Posted: 10.06.2025 16:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984388
    VIRIN: 250929-A-AJ888-1329
    PIN: 000001
    Filename: DOD_111341758
    Length: 00:03:44
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    82nd Airborne Division, Paratroopers, Expert Soldier Badge, E3B, Training

