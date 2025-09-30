Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st TSC Expert Soldier Badge & Expert Field Medical Badge: 12 Mile-Ruck March and Pinning Ceremony B-Roll

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.02.2025

    Video by Pfc. Kadence Connors 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers take part in a 12-mile ruck march and a pinning ceremony as part of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command's Expert Soldier Badge test on Smith Barracks, Baumholder, Germany, Oct. 3, 2025.

    Date Taken: 10.02.2025
    Date Posted: 10.03.2025 07:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984321
    VIRIN: 251003-A-IR446-7966
    Filename: DOD_111340457
    Length: 00:03:16
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    21st TSC
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport

