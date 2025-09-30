21st TSC Expert Soldier Badge & Expert Field Medical Badge: 12 Mile-Ruck March and Pinning Ceremony B-Roll

U.S. Army Soldiers take part in a 12-mile ruck march and a pinning ceremony as part of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command's Expert Soldier Badge test on Smith Barracks, Baumholder, Germany, Oct. 3, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2025 07:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|984321
|VIRIN:
|251003-A-IR446-7966
|Filename:
|DOD_111340457
|Length:
|00:03:16
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
