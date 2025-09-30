A1C Garrett Vance Testimony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Garrett Vance, a base air defense systems operator assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, recounts the events of utilizing the mobile-low, slow, small-unmanned aircraft integrated defeat system in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, August 15, 2025. The M-LIDS comprises a counter-drone electronic warfare system; forward area air defense command and control (FAAD C2); electro-optical infrared camera; mesh-net internet protocol radios; direction-finding sensors and the AN/TPQ-50 multi-mission radar. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Keegan Putman)