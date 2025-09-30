Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A1C Garrett Vance Testimony

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.18.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Keegan Putman 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Garrett Vance, a base air defense systems operator assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, recounts the events of utilizing the mobile-low, slow, small-unmanned aircraft integrated defeat system in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, August 15, 2025. The M-LIDS comprises a counter-drone electronic warfare system; forward area air defense command and control (FAAD C2); electro-optical infrared camera; mesh-net internet protocol radios; direction-finding sensors and the AN/TPQ-50 multi-mission radar. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Keegan Putman)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2025
    Date Posted: 10.03.2025 04:27
    Video ID: 984312
    VIRIN: 250819-F-PS699-9001
    Filename: DOD_111340330
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    USAFCENT
    1 CTCS
    Coyote
    M-LIDS
    Security Forces
    USCENTCOM

