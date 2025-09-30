Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VP-8 "Fighting Tigers" Return From Deployment

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aubrey Stueven 

    Naval Air Station Jacksonville

    NAS Jacksonville, Fla. — The "Fighting Tigers" of Patrol Squadron Eight (VP-8) have begun their journey back home to Naval Air Station Jacksonville, marking the end of a successful six-month deployment to the U.S. 6th and 7th Fleet areas of responsibility.

