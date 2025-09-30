USSOUTHCOM Service Member of the Year Competition 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Service members from across U.S. Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM) competed in the annual Service Member of the Year competition hosted by U.S. Army South, Sept. 16–18. Representatives from U.S. Army South, U.S. Marine Corps Forces South, Air Forces Southern, Joint Task Force–Guantanamo, Joint Task Force–Bravo, Special Operations Command South and USSOUTHCOM headquarters tested their skills through a physical training test, a 6-mile ruck march, land navigation, a written exam, a senior noncommissioned officer board, a marksmanship test, and a tactical lanes course over three days of competition. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sergeant Christopher Bermudez)