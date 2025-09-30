Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USSOUTHCOM Service Member of the Year Competition 2025

    MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Bermudez 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Service members from across U.S. Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM) competed in the annual Service Member of the Year competition hosted by U.S. Army South, Sept. 16–18. Representatives from U.S. Army South, U.S. Marine Corps Forces South, Air Forces Southern, Joint Task Force–Guantanamo, Joint Task Force–Bravo, Special Operations Command South and USSOUTHCOM headquarters tested their skills through a physical training test, a 6-mile ruck march, land navigation, a written exam, a senior noncommissioned officer board, a marksmanship test, and a tactical lanes course over three days of competition. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sergeant Christopher Bermudez)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 10.02.2025 14:27
    Location: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US

