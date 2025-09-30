Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bombardier Insights with the Command Team - October 2025

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Marko Salopek 

    310th Space Wing

    Col. Adam Fisher, 310th Space Wing commander, Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Francois, 310th SW command chief and Master Sgt. Angelina Hernandez, 310th SW commander's support staff flight chief, discuss their experience attending the Air Space & Cyber conference held in National Harbor, Maryland., Sept. 29, 2025, on Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado (U.S. Air Force Video by Tech. Sgt. Marko Salopek)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2025
    Date Posted: 10.02.2025 15:08
    Length: 00:18:43
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US

    This work, Bombardier Insights with the Command Team - October 2025, by TSgt Marko Salopek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFRC
    310th Space Wing
    Space Force
    Air and Space Force Association
    Personnel Management Act

