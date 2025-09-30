1-16th Infantry, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, conducted M1A2 Abrams tank gunnery Table IV and V training Sept. 29 through Oct 2, 2025, on Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria. The training focused on developing individual crews, target engagement skills and maneuverability. Tank live fire exercises increase the lethality of crews on collective tables while generating warfighting readiness and combat credible forces along NATO’s Eastern Flank.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2025 03:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|984276
|VIRIN:
|251002-A-MA608-6838
|Filename:
|DOD_111339636
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BG
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 1st Infantry Division Conducts M1A2 Abrams Table IV & V Gunnery In Bulgaria, by SFC Richard Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
