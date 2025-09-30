Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Infantry Division Conducts M1A2 Abrams Table IV & V Gunnery In Bulgaria

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BULGARIA

    10.02.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Richard Perez 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    1-16th Infantry, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, conducted M1A2 Abrams tank gunnery Table IV and V training Sept. 29 through Oct 2, 2025, on Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria. The training focused on developing individual crews, target engagement skills and maneuverability. Tank live fire exercises increase the lethality of crews on collective tables while generating warfighting readiness and combat credible forces along NATO’s Eastern Flank.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2025
    Date Posted: 10.03.2025 03:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984276
    VIRIN: 251002-A-MA608-6838
    Filename: DOD_111339636
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BG

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Infantry Division Conducts M1A2 Abrams Table IV & V Gunnery In Bulgaria, by SFC Richard Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    VictoryCorps
    ItWillBeDone
    1st Infantry Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download