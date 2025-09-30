Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Green Bay Packers Shout Out

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2025

    Video by Renwick Martin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    ESPN/NFL Monday Night Football Group Shout-outs: Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles – November 10th 2025

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2025
    Date Posted: 10.02.2025 13:25
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 984275
    VIRIN: 251002-O-NA397-8309
    Filename: DOD_111339629
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Green Bay Packers Shout Out, by Renwick Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Green Bay Packers shout-out
    Corps of Engineers St. Paul District
    NFLPackers
    sports

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download