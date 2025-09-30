Define The Future: The TRADOC Major's Mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/984274" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

What does it mean to not just follow doctrine, but to write it? To be at the cutting edge of military innovation, experimenting with the future of warfare itself? This is the mission of a TRADOC Major at Fort Benning—a role with direct impact on the quality, strategy, and capability of the Soldiers who will fight and win tomorrow's battles. If you are ready to define the battlefield, define the doctrine, and define the innovation… then you are ready to define the future.