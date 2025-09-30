Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Define The Future: The TRADOC Major's Mission

    FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Video by Basil Lee 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    What does it mean to not just follow doctrine, but to write it? To be at the cutting edge of military innovation, experimenting with the future of warfare itself? This is the mission of a TRADOC Major at Fort Benning—a role with direct impact on the quality, strategy, and capability of the Soldiers who will fight and win tomorrow's battles. If you are ready to define the battlefield, define the doctrine, and define the innovation… then you are ready to define the future.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 10.02.2025 13:09
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US

