Define The Future: The TRADOC Major's Mission

What does it mean to not just follow doctrine, but to write it? To be at the cutting edge of military innovation, experimenting with the future of warfare itself? This is the mission of a TRADOC Major at Fort Benning—a role with direct impact on the quality, strategy, and capability of the Soldiers who will fight and win tomorrow's battles. If you are ready to define the battlefield, define the doctrine, and define the innovation… then you are ready to define the future.
04.23.2025
10.02.2025
|Video Productions
|984274
|250423-O-JG144-8927
|DOD_111339611
|00:01:31
FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
|0
|0
