U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Joseph A. Katz, commanding general of 4th Marine Logistics Group, and Sgt. Maj. Patrick E. Fay, command senior enlisted leader of 4th Marine Logistics Group, speak on 4th MLG’s restructure across the force in New Orleans, September 18, 2025. Katz and Fay highlighted changes that will be made across 4th MLG while maintaining readiness, lethality and capability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Isaiah W. Smith, Lance Cpl. Carlina Holland and Lance Cpl. Owen Long)
By License - This video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:
"Bouncy, percussive trap beat" by Adobe /https://stock.adobe.com/
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2025 13:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|984273
|VIRIN:
|251001-M-MO302-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111339607
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 4th MLG Restructure, by LCpl Carlina Holland, LCpl Owen Long and Cpl Isaiah Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.