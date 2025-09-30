4th MLG Restructure

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Joseph A. Katz, commanding general of 4th Marine Logistics Group, and Sgt. Maj. Patrick E. Fay, command senior enlisted leader of 4th Marine Logistics Group, speak on 4th MLG’s restructure across the force in New Orleans, September 18, 2025. Katz and Fay highlighted changes that will be made across 4th MLG while maintaining readiness, lethality and capability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Isaiah W. Smith, Lance Cpl. Carlina Holland and Lance Cpl. Owen Long)



By License - This video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:



"Bouncy, percussive trap beat" by Adobe /https://stock.adobe.com/