Fall Forward: A Skateboarding Story

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Drew Sveen, a paratrooper assigned to the 55th Public Affairs Company (Combat Camera), describes his love for skateboarding and how the lessons he has learned skating have helped him throughout his military career. This film was created to highlight positive aspects of skateboarding that don’t often get recognized. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard) (Music Licensed from Artlist.io)