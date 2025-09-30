Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fall Forward: A Skateboarding Story

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard 

    55th Public Affairs Company (Combat Camera)   

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Drew Sveen, a paratrooper assigned to the 55th Public Affairs Company (Combat Camera), describes his love for skateboarding and how the lessons he has learned skating have helped him throughout his military career. This film was created to highlight positive aspects of skateboarding that don’t often get recognized. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard) (Music Licensed from Artlist.io)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 10.02.2025 11:31
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, US

    skateboard
    Combat Camera (COMCAM)
    paratrooper
    Skateboarding
    Airborne

