This video highlights how the U.S. Army 11th Airborne Division’s Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) program on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and Fort Wainwright, Alaska prepares soldiers to conduct large scale military operations in the Indo-Pacific region. H2F staff provides expert care and support pre-mission, during mission, and post-mission. The interviews and H2F footage in this video was captured by the Enterprise Multimedia Center based out of Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia from May 19-22, 2025, and the rest of the footage is acquired though the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS). (U.S. Army video edited by Sgt. 1st Class John Miller)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2025 10:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|984255
|VIRIN:
|250519-A-FI370-1078
|Filename:
|DOD_111339305
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, H2F prepares soldiers for JPMRC, by SFC John Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
