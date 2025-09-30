Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    H2F prepares soldiers for JPMRC

    UNITED STATES

    05.19.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class John Miller 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    This video highlights how the U.S. Army 11th Airborne Division’s Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) program on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and Fort Wainwright, Alaska prepares soldiers to conduct large scale military operations in the Indo-Pacific region. H2F staff provides expert care and support pre-mission, during mission, and post-mission. The interviews and H2F footage in this video was captured by the Enterprise Multimedia Center based out of Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia from May 19-22, 2025, and the rest of the footage is acquired though the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS). (U.S. Army video edited by Sgt. 1st Class John Miller)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 10.02.2025 10:20
    Location: US

