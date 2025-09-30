H2F prepares soldiers for JPMRC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video highlights how the U.S. Army 11th Airborne Division’s Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) program on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and Fort Wainwright, Alaska prepares soldiers to conduct large scale military operations in the Indo-Pacific region. H2F staff provides expert care and support pre-mission, during mission, and post-mission. The interviews and H2F footage in this video was captured by the Enterprise Multimedia Center based out of Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia from May 19-22, 2025, and the rest of the footage is acquired though the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS). (U.S. Army video edited by Sgt. 1st Class John Miller)