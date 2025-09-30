video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



250930-N-HE057-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (September 30, 2025) Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka held a first responders night to celebrate local first responders in the community, 30 September, 2025. The annual First Responders Night helps the local community get to know their local resources and meet with first responders while also being able to try out gear and see what equipment is being used with demonstrations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Rodriguez)