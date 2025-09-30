Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Responders Night

    JAPAN

    09.29.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Rodriguez 

    AFN Yokosuka

    250930-N-HE057-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (September 30, 2025) Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka held a first responders night to celebrate local first responders in the community, 30 September, 2025. The annual First Responders Night helps the local community get to know their local resources and meet with first responders while also being able to try out gear and see what equipment is being used with demonstrations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2025
    Date Posted: 10.02.2025 00:35
    Location: JP

    first responders
    CFAY
    USNAVY
    JSDF
    security
    firefighters

