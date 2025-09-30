U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. William J. Bowers, deputy commandant of Manpower and Reserve Affairs and outgoing commander of Marine Corps Recruiting Command, relinquishes command to Maj. Gen. Walker M. Field, incoming commanding general of MCRC, during a change of command ceremony at the National Museum of the Marine Corps, Triangle, Va., Sept. 30, 2025. Bowers relinquished command to Field after serving as MCRC’s commanding general for three years. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Aidan Hekker)
This work, Maj. Gen. Walker M. Field Takes Command of Marine Corps Recruiting Command, by Sgt Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
