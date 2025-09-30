Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Walker M. Field Takes Command of Marine Corps Recruiting Command

    TRIANGLE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2025

    Video by Sgt. Aidan Hekker 

    Marine Corps Recruiting Command           

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. William J. Bowers, deputy commandant of Manpower and Reserve Affairs and outgoing commander of Marine Corps Recruiting Command, relinquishes command to Maj. Gen. Walker M. Field, incoming commanding general of MCRC, during a change of command ceremony at the National Museum of the Marine Corps, Triangle, Va., Sept. 30, 2025. Bowers relinquished command to Field after serving as MCRC’s commanding general for three years. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Aidan Hekker)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2025
    Date Posted: 10.01.2025 17:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984222
    VIRIN: 251001-M-HP224-1002
    Filename: DOD_111338456
    Length: 00:30:58
    Location: TRIANGLE, VIRGINIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Maj. Gen. Walker M. Field Takes Command of Marine Corps Recruiting Command, by Sgt Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    recruiting
    MCRC
    ceremony
    flag
    General
    museum

