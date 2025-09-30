4th Security Forces Squadron personnel manage traffic and conduct ID checks at the base entrance gate, ensuring safety and controlled access. (U.S. Air Force video by 2nd Lt. Jason Pannell)
10.01.2025
|10.01.2025 16:39
|B-Roll
|984221
|251001-F-UV910-8192
|DOD_111338423
|00:01:38
SEYMOUR JOHNSON AFB, NORTH CAROLINA, US
This work, B-Roll: Seymour Johnson Air Force Base Berkley Gate, by 2nd Lt. Jason Pannell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
