    B-Roll: Seymour Johnson Air Force Base Berkley Gate

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AFB, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2025

    Video by 2nd Lt. Jason Pannell 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    4th Security Forces Squadron personnel manage traffic and conduct ID checks at the base entrance gate, ensuring safety and controlled access. (U.S. Air Force video by 2nd Lt. Jason Pannell)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2025
    Date Posted: 10.01.2025 16:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984221
    VIRIN: 251001-F-UV910-8192
    Filename: DOD_111338423
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AFB, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Seymour Johnson Air Force Base Berkley Gate, by 2nd Lt. Jason Pannell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Goldsboro
    b-roll
    main gate
    Security Forces (SF)
    Seymour Air Force Base

